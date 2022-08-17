Most of the properties targeted were residential but Island Grocer on Ocean View Road was also hit. The shop’s co-owner Nicky Cairns says she learnt about the burglary when she went to open up the store on Saturday. “There were coins scattered outside, and all three tills had been broken into. It rattled us, but we’re lucky that there wasn’t any serious damage and nobody got hurt.”

A review of the shop and security footage from neighbouring businesses showed several clear shots of the man who robbed the shop because, while he was wearing a mask inside the shop, his face was uncovered while on the street. Nicky shared photos of the stocky and bearded man on social media, pointing out he was wearing distinctive black shoes with red soles. Hopefully somebody in the community will be able to identify him and give police further information on his movements, Nicky says. • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!