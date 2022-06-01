Waiheke Rugby Club hosted the Women’s World Cup last Saturday – the silverware that is.

The trophy was on display at the club’s Onetangi Sports Park home during a club day in which 12 local teams played.

Also on hand at Onetangi was Black Fern Patricia Maliepo, meeting players, signing autographs and even warming up with teams and playing a fun game with the club’s u-13 Wahoos women’s side.

The trophy’s appearance on Waiheke was part of The Rugby World Cup 2021 Trophy Tour, which began on April 5, marking 31 years since the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991. The tournament was to have been held in New Zealand last year but was postponed due to Covid-19. It will now run from October 8 until 12 November. • Jim Mahoney