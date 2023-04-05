Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a house. Brett and Joy McDonald’s flight of fancy in their new Waiheke Bird/Seed home has just picked up the prestigious Small Home of the Year 2023.

With its soaring geometric roof form, designed by Waiheke-based architect Vaughn McQuarrie, it looks like it’s taking off from the hillside on O’Brien Road.

The architect combined the bird flight brief with inspiration from the landmark pohutukawa on site and its clusters of seed pods.

• Liza Hamilton

Read the full story in Gulf News – out now!