The two times recipient of the New Zealand Rock ‘n’ Roll of Fame and Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Jordan Luck, is returning to Waiheke with his band as part of their We Love You the Most national winter tour. They will perform at Artworks Theatre on 9 September with a line-up of old-time New Zealand classics.

The former Exponents singer has clocked up 18 Top 40 singles over the years, with Victoria recently voted by the public as the eighth greatest New Zealand song of all time.

The Jordan Luck Band is formed by Dead Flowers and Beaver’s ex-frontman Bryan Bell, D4’s drummer Rich Mixture and Waiheke resident and Ekko Park’s frontman Joe Walsh.

“Our shows are a real rock ‘n’ roll party. We play all of the classic Dance Exponents and Exponents hits, but we also add in a few of our favourite Kiwi classics,” says Joe “Who doesn’t love some Mockers or Hello Sailor? Every show is really a celebration of those epic Kiwi bangers.”

Joe moved to Waiheke in 2018 but a visit to Onetangi in 2006 was when he fell in love with it on the spot. He says that the best thing about playing on the island is the venue. “Artworks is such a beautiful theatre. A real hidden gem of the island. It’s always such a great stage to play and a wonderful venue to enjoy any type of performance.”

“Secondly I guess it’s great to know that our band can bring folks over to the island. Especially in autumn when it can be quieter here. It’s sure to be a fun night,” he says.

The Waiheke artist says that playing alongside a hitmaker like Jordan is indescribable.

• Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!