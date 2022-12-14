A group of 40 enthusiastic environmental kaitiaki, including a dedicated ropu from Ngāti Paoa that came over from the mainland for the day, gathered at Wilma Road last weekend for a clean-up of the Te Toki Reserve wetland.

A ute-load of waste was recovered from the wetland and among the debris found was old car tyres, lots of metal objects and an old TV. The day was organised by youth kairuruku/co-ordinator for the Waiheke Marine Project Tilde Sorensen.

Tilde was impressed with the turnout and what the day managed to achieve in a short time.

“It was really nice to get the rubbish out of the ecosystem before it becomes a further problem on the beaches and in the ocean,” she says.

“It would be great if people could change how they think about wetlands, I was quite shocked, not just by what rubbish was found, but how much.” •