Waiheke Primary School is hosting a pop-in carwash fundraiser in the Placemakers carpark this Sunday. The event will help to raise funds for the intermediate students’ school field trip to Wellington in November.

“We have run two car washes so far, cleaning cars and selling tasty homemade food. It’s a great atmosphere each time we do it,” says Waiheke Primary School parents group member Lucy Simpson.

Lucy says that with the children and parents all mucking in together and having a good time everyone leaves with shiny cars, “and even shinier smiles”.

The group has also run other events to raise the funds like a talent show at the school, Easter celebrations and pine cone sales.

“We are quite an innovative bunch when it comes to fundraising and have loved all the support we get from our community,” Lucy says.

The group’s goal is to reach $57,000 ($1,000 per student) to pay for their mobilisation, accommodation and other expenses. They are getting closer to that goal having already raised half of it.

“We really couldn’t have done it without the community’s support.”

Lucy says there is also more to come to get students closer to their target before they fly to Wellington.

The event will run from 10am to 2.30pm in the Placemakers car park in Ostend.

• Silvia Massa