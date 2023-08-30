Waiheke Adult Learning Inc will celebrate its 20th birthday during the Festival of Adult Learning on Friday 8 September – and is inviting past and present learners to come along to mark the occasion.

Manager Jo Nuttall says it is two decades since it became an incorporated society, but its story stretches back to the 80s, when volunteers offered support for foundation literacy needs in a back room in Erua Road.

Since then, the not-for-profit has grown and responded to the needs of the Waiheke community, offering courses and one-to-one lessons to help learners.

Lessons currently on offer range from financial planning to te reo and te ao Maori, first aid, ukulele and guitar, flax weaving, art for men, driving, writing, help with CVs, Xero and Excel, digital one-to-ones and learning support for building apprenticeships.

“Lifelong learning is really what we are all about here,” Jo told Gulf News. “The organisation started out in a backroom in Erua Road, then it moved to Putiki Road where it was in the backroom of the dentist and then from there up to the high school. We moved up here [2 Korora Road] in 2016. So, things have morphed and changed. • Liza Hamilton

