Waiheke’s new underground music scene

In a wet and wild weekend, Stony Batter played host to some of New Zealand’s top musicians. Graham Hooper braved the elements and the trek to the tunnels to photograph and report on what was a truly unforgettable experience.

Wow, what an amazing weekend of music in the Stony Batter tunnels – and what an incredible venue.

In what was a first for the island, Auckland’s Elemental Festival held a series of Subterranean Sessions over Saturday and Sunday last week featuring a stellar lineup of Delaney Davidson, Finn Andrews from The Veils, Hollie Fullbrook from Tiny Ruins, and Deva Mahal.

Although the dreadful weather on Saturday led to some late morning ferry cancellations and kept both Auckland visitors and Finn Andrews stuck on the wrong side of the water for his first performance, the majority of the weekend avoided the washout that hit the rest of the country. Perhaps being underground was the best place to be!

For those who did brave the winter conditions, the Man o’ War bus and Blunt umbrellas (handed out on the bus) were the order of the day as everyone had to endure the 15-minute walk from the carpark to the tunnels.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!