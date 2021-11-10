Waiheke’s Covid cases: ‘We’re going to be seeing a lot more of this’

Waiheke medical centres are dealing with a surge in demand for Covid testing as the community responds to news of cases of the virus on the island.

Although the island’s first case was nominally the individual who travelled to Waiheke last month to self-isolate, two new cases within the community have medical staff on the lookout for how Covid has got onto the island and how deep the cases may run.

The medical centres were advised on Monday that a positive case of Covid-19 had been identified on Waiheke.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says the case was reported in Sunday’s figures and case interviews were under way with the person.

For the complete story get the latest Gulf News out today!