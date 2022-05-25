Multi, Waiheke’s beloved activist sheep, and perhaps the only sheep in the world to be invited into Parliament, died last week.

Stalwart campaigner Sue Pawley found her best mate lying in her paddock and thinks Multi, who she estimates was around 10 years old, had had a heart attack.

Devastated by the loss, Sue set about organising for Multi to be buried next to her daughter Ply.

Multi made national news when she ventured to Wellington in 2019 to deliver a petition against the Kennedy Point marina to Parliament.

Sue says Multi was “such a good girl that day, she didn’t drop one pebble on the ground”.

Multi’s road trip to Wellington included discovering snow on the Desert Road and getting up close to the statue of All Black legend Colin Meads in Te Kuiti.

Prior to that trip, Sue and Multi worked tirelessly collecting upwards of 13,000 signatures for the petition and more than $20,000 to fund the community’s battles against marinas.

Multi’s fundraising prowess had come to the fore during the battle against plans for a marina at Mātiatia. She and Sue would regularly walk around Oneroa collecting funds.

“Lomond Brown insisted Multi prune geraniums outside the Citizens Advice Bureau,” says Sue. “And then we would walk down the street. Whoever had Multi had no choice, when she got to the pedestrian crossing she just dragged you across the road. It was pretty funny in the middle of the summer when visitors would think it was a dog, then realise it was a sheep crossing the road.” • Erin Johnson

