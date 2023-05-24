Gulf News’ sister publication, Waiheke Weekender, has won the coveted award for Best Magazine at the New Zealand Community Newspapers Association 2023 awards.

It pipped Christchurch lifestyle publication Metropole, which was announced as runner up in a ceremony held at Auckland’s Crowne Plaza on Friday.

Judges remarked on Waiheke Weekender’s “great flow and balance of content and advertising” which had a wide appeal to visitors and locals and was “welcoming to flick through and for a more in-depth read”.

Special mention also went to Paul Mitchell of Waiheke Weekender/Gulf News who was runner up in the Best Lifestyle Feature Writer category.

“Paul was given the space to do his subjects justice and tackled events and people at the heart of the Waiheke community,” said the judges.

Michelle Lewis was also named runner up for the Best Graphic Designer award for Waiheke Weekender/Gulf News, with the judging panel impressed by her “great advertisements”.

Judges noted that feature spreads were well presented, while the modest use of colour “really made these pages easy to read, providing a clear path for readers to navigate and absorb content”.

The recognition continues publisher Pendragon Press’s winning streak; Gulf News won the Frank Veale Memorial Award for Best Community Newspaper at last year’s CNA awards and its then reporter Erin Johnson scooped Best Lifestyle Feature Writer for the second year in a row. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!