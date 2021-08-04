Waiheke tourism wins big on national stage

Keep an eye out for Richie McCaw – the All Blacks great is set for an adventurous time on Waiheke sometime soon, and he’s likely to be handling silverware.

In his role as Tourism NZ ambassador, McCaw was on hand last weekend to announce two Waiheke businesses as the recipients of Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience awards.

Waiheke Dive and Snorkel and EcoZip Adventures were two of 12 winners chosen from 47 finalists across the country. And because the actual physical awards weren’t ready on the night, McCaw, who was hosting the event, will now be travelling to Waiheke to deliver the – and get a taste-test of what the two businesses have to offer.

The awards, which took place at the Christchurch Art Centre, celebrate some of the many outstanding tourism operators throughout New Zealand. This year, they also acknowledged the challenges faced by the tourism industry as a result of the global pandemic.

• Sophie Boladeras