Waiheke’s Syrah-ous success in the New Zealand International Wine Show was boosted when judges announced that a Mudbrick Syrah had come out on top, beating 60 contenders to be named best in class.

The Mudbrick Vineyard Reserve Syrah 2020 took out the sought-after title at an awards evening. Judges say the winning wine features aromas of cassis and plums with a hint of local delicatessen.

They also described the 2020 Syrah as dark, brooding, long, lingering and memorable, with subtle hints of French oak and excellent cellaring potential.

Trophies for the 2021 New Zealand International Wine Show were awarded at an invite-only industry event in Auckland on 25 February. In total, 24 trophies were presented for best-in-class wines, best winemaker and best wine company overall.

The 2021 awards were delayed for six months before judging was finally completed, with the competition receiving 1780 entries overall.

Entries poured in from Aotearoa and across the world, including France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Germany, and even one from Georgia. • Sophie Boladeras