Waiheke restaurants in running for Metro’s top prize

Four Waiheke venues have been included in this year’s Metro magazine’s top 50 Restaurant Awards.

The Shed at Te Motu, Casita Miro, Three Seven Two, and Tantalus have made the cut. The 50 nominees are candidates for the Estrella Damm Supreme Award and other categories such as Best Dish, Best Chef, and Best Bartender.

Chrissy Powlesland, marketing and relationships Manager at Tantalus Estate says their success is “all about teamwork. It’s an endorsement of the great work the team here do to provide the best hospitality experience.”

Co-operation between players in the Waiheke hospitality landscape is seen by Chrissy as instrumental in the number of restaurants on the motu recognised in this year’s awards. “The island as a whole came together,” she says, and she is hoping for a bumper summer that will “provide a lot of people from overseas with jobs”. Tantalus employs staff from all over the globe: “We have South Africans, Latin Americans, English and French people here – it’s like the United Nations,” says Chrissy. After three weeks of downtime, Executive chef Gideon Landman has a new menu prepped and ready for Tantalus’s re-opening after the winter break. • Jim Birchall

