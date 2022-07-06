Waiheke patients are being urged to seek medical help if they need it to manage ‘flu and Covid symptoms, as a wave of viruses sweeps the country.

Ostend Medical Centre manager Alison Redhead says compared to last year the centre is seeing significantly increased numbers of people with cold and ‘flu symptoms and she warns the illnesses can be serious.

“We are also seeing increased numbers of patients who are testing positive for Covid, some of whom have significant comorbidity (more than one disease or condition) and we would urge them to seek medical help without delay if they are unwell, for example if they are short of breath.”

Kaitiaki (chief executive) of Waiheke Medical Centre and Piritahi Hauora, Judy Davis, says the centres are also seeing high numbers of cold and influenza-type symptoms presenting daily, with “a huge spike in the last week much in alignment with the rest of the country”. The symptoms being seen are fever, shortness of breath, cough and frequently chest infections.

Davis says staff have also been impacted with staff numbers down usually by 30 percent across both practices, reflecting what is happening in the rest of Aotearoa.

Davis thanks community members for their support and understanding and says, “we are doing our best in this environment”. • Erin Johnson

