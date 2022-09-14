A 40-year-old Waiheke man was arrested in a police drug bust on Friday. Waiheke Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says the man was taken into custody when police carried out a search warrant at an Oneroa house and found him in possession of numerous Class A drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD and ecstasy.

The 40-year-old is facing seven charges relating to drug possession and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Sergeant Matthews says the man has been of interest to the police for some-time and was already facing a slew of charges for money laundering, drug dealing and unlawful possession of firearms before the search warrant was obtained.

The 40-year-old is due to appear in the Auckland District Court this Friday for a bail application hearing, Sergeant Matthews says police are obviously opposing him being granted bail.

