Sergeant Raymond Matthews (pictured) says after a search warrant was executed on an Oneroa address, a 40-year-old man is facing charges relating to possession of Class A drugs. Photo Paul Mitchell

A 40-year-old Waiheke man was arrested in a police drug bust on Friday. Waiheke Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says the man was taken into custody when police carried out a search warrant at an Oneroa house and found him in possession of numerous Class A drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD and ecstasy.

The 40-year-old is facing seven charges relating to drug possession and the unlawful possession of ammunition. 

Sergeant Matthews says the man has been of interest to the police for some-time and was already facing a slew of charges for money laundering, drug dealing and unlawful possession of firearms before the search warrant was obtained.

The 40-year-old is due to appear in the Auckland District Court this Friday for a bail application hearing, Sergeant Matthews says police are obviously opposing him being granted bail.

