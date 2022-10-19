Tobias Roebuck-Ward from Waiheke Homes says that there has been a move towards a more traditional way of buying.

“During the Covid boom banks were very generous with their lending [but] we have now moved back to a more traditional way of selling real estate. Most of the people buying are using their current equity and selling to buy.”

In response to the housing drop, he says that enquiries have been strong, as has attendance at open homes. “In six weeks we have had eight deals go unconditional, all above CV.” The average buyer he says is “currently from the island or well-known to the island”. • Olivia Walker

