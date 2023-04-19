Waiheke coach appointed to Black Ferns role

Waiheke’s Steve Jackson last week joined Tony Christie and Mike Delany as an assistant coach of the Black Ferns under the side’s Director of Rugby, Allan Bunting.

Steve leaves his role of Head Coach at North Harbour Rugby to take on this new challenge and says he is “really excited” to be part of the next chapter of women’s rugby in Aotearoa, after last year’s World Cup win on home soil.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside Allan, he is an outstanding coach. The Black Ferns are a team that enjoy what they do, while their team culture and environment are really authentic. It has been a driver for me to coach a national side, so it means a lot. I am looking forward to bringing plenty of energy and a few different ideas to the table.”

Bunting says he eagerly anticipates working alongside such a high-quality group of coaches.

“We are fortunate to have such an abundance of quality coaches putting their hands up to coach the Black Ferns, which is hugely exciting for our women’s game. The trio of coaches we have had the privilege of appointing are all committed to enhancing the Black Ferns’ legacy. Each will assist in allowing our players to play a brand of rugby unique to the Black Ferns, through their passion, innovation and abundance of knowledge.”

Steve will be focusing his considerable talent and expertise on set piece and restart, while Christie focuses on defence and counter attack. Delany, a former All Blacks first-five, will lead the Black Ferns attack. • Sarah Gloyer

