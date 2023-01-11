Waiheke cleans up with annual recycling figures for 2022

Record volumes of recycling in the past year have demonstrated the continued commitment of Waiheke residents and businesses to maintaining the clean image of the island, according to Michael Tavares, general manager for the Island Waste Collective Limited which manages the Waiheke Community Resource Recovery Park.

An additional 100 tonnes of recycling was processed during the year, compared to the year 2021 figures, he says.

From January 2022 to December 2023, 254 tonnes of steel was processed and diverted from landfill at the Waiheke Community Resource Recovery Park, a major gain says Michael because “when you reuse metal it does not have to be mined, it doesn’t have to be processed and it doesn’t take up valuable space in landfill.”

