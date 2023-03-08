Only halfway through their fundraising campaign, and with their biggest event yet to come, a Waiheke walking group has successfully hit and surpassed their target of $50,000 to purchase a 10-tonne truck for NGO Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation) to continue its increasingly necessary work in the country Russia invaded just over one year ago. The group of mostly middle-aged(ish) men includes David Bower, Paul Dykzeul, Sir Graham Henry, Terry Hume, Brent Impey, Warren Lincoln, Tony Taylor and David Thompson.

Paul says they’d like to thank everyone who has donated to date. “This incredible effort will go such a long way to helping the people of Ukraine. “We really thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.”

Now the means to move more aid around more efficiently and safely has been achieved, the group will see out their 10-week commitment and continue to raise funds to fill the truck. Brent says the group are acutely aware of assistance needed within New Zealand following the recent damage Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked on the East Coast. They are all doing what’s possible in that realm too. “It makes this all so much more humbling, seeing the support and generosity Trucking for Ukraine is receiving. The situation over there is getting more dire by the day and we want to see this through. Let’s fill up the truck.”

Tenby Powell, who founded Kiwi K.A.R.E, says that for NZ$50 the foundation can provide wood-burning stoves manufactured in Ukraine to the red-zone areas where many civilians are living without heat, power and running water. Other aid that will go in the truck are medical supplies like bandages, tourniquets, and medicines. His organisation also carries in food, drinking water, nappies, sanitary products, equipment and pet foods. They also assist with civilian evacuations and the evacuation of pets left behind by people fleeing towns that come under Russian attack. • Sarah Gloyer

