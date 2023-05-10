Wahine Toa show improvement against bogey side

Waiheke Rugby Club’s Wahine Toa played their hearts out in challenging conditions against GTEC 10s – a team that put 50 points on them last season – at Onetangi Sports Park on Saturday.

Wahine Toa kicked off with the wind behind and put pressure on their opponents right from the kickoff. After turning the ball over, Waiheke put together some solid phase work, then Puna Paretoa went over for the island’s first try in the third minute. GTEC seemed stunned by Wahine Toa’s quick start but regained ascendency quickly and, with good hands, scored four minutes later. The opposition received several penalties for high tackles, with one of their players given a yellow card, but by halftime GTEC had run in five tries and the score sat at 5-36.

The second half saw GTEC start quickly and work the sideline, scoring again within three minutes. Wahine Toa regathered themselves and put about 20 phases together. A rattled GTEC infringed five metres out and Puna took the ball quickly, ultimately resulting in Justine Rudolph powering over the line with good support from behind. Second-half play from Waiheke was a lot more competitive. They protected the ball around the ruck area and controlled the pace of the game. More high tackles from GTEC resulted in another yellow card but the visitors managed to score again with two minutes to go. The final scoreline was 46-10 to GTEC. Wahine Toa will play Marist away this Saturday, after which a new draw will be made according to the results. • Reagan Moselen