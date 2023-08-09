Entry forms for The Great Gulf News Trolley Derby are flooding in and Kirk Vosper wants in on the action. The Tauranga realtor is looking forward to the race in September and says he and his son, Matt, have already participated in two other races with their sleek black racing machine.

“This is the third trolley derby we’ve done with our trolley. Maraetai the first and the Napier trolley derby race the second,” says Kirk.

It all started when Kirk and his family were at the Formosa Golf Resort’s club in Auckland. There they saw an advert for the Beachlands and Maraetai Trolley Derby.

“It’s part of my bucket list; I always wanted to compete in a trolley derby. So we went online on TradeMe and purchased a trolley that happened to be from a friend from work, which was very serendipitous,” says Kirk.

In their first race, they won the 15-and-above open category. Kirk says their success at the Maraetai race gave him and his family the bug to enter more, with the pair going on to place second in the open and second in the child category at Napier’s recent Soap Box Derby. • Silvia Massa

