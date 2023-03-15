Tens of thousands of teachers and principals from throughout the education sector will strike today (Thursday) in a historic combined call for improved pay and working conditions.

Waiheke High School mathematics teacher and branch chair of the Waiheke Post Primary Teachers’ Association Sam Carroll says teachers’ wages had been slipping in real terms for years.

As part of their strike action, local teachers will display their messages at Mātiatia Wharf and by the roadside for the island’s early morning commuter crowd before travelling to the CBD where they plan to march down Queen Street and rally at Aotea Square, he said.

Read the full Story in Gulf News – out now!