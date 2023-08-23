The triumphant return of The Great Gulf News Trolley Derby, after a Covid-lockdown imposed hiatus, is nearly upon us. Last weekend the island’s resourceful racers submitted their trolleys to scrutineering at Old Blackpool School, to ensure everything was safe and race legal ahead of raceday on 3 September.

Promising up-and-coming driver Daisy ‘Duke’ Sartorio-Fuller, 6, is making her derby debut in the Tēina Champions Young Guns 5-9 years division this year. Trolley derbies are a family sport, and Daisy is hoping to surpass the legacy of her older sister Sofia who retired from racing during the Great Gulf News Trolley Derby’s hiatus. • Paul Mitchell

