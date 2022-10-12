Adult touch rugby starts at 6pm on Thursday 27 October at the Ostend Domain on The Causeway.

Touch is a minimal contact sport derived from rugby league. There are two grades – a social mixed-gender grade and an open competitive grade. The season will be divided into two sets of eight weeks.

An unlimited number and frequency of substitutions means that people of all levels of fitness and stamina can participate. In the social mixed grade, team cohesion, communication, passing and catching are the most important aspects.

Last season the youngest player was four years old and the oldest was in their sixties, showing the sport’s diversity.

Sessions start from Thursday evenings at 6pm, 6.45pm, 7.30pm and if necessary 8.15pm. Season one runs from 27 October to 15 December 2022, with season two from 19 January to 9 March 2023, at a cost of $300 per team per eight-week season.

Teams can be made up of any number of players but each player must have a main team. Players can play both socially and competitively if they wish.

For more information, call or message Stephen Upton on 027 3515368 or contact the Facebook group WaihekeTouch. • Sarah Gloyer