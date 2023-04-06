Prominent DJ Guy J will present his critically acclaimed EP Lost & Found in a four-hour extended set at Artworks on Monday 10 April. The founder of creative collective Lift Me High, Andres Eichenbaum, will be the support act for the progressive house producer.

“In the event production side, we have been pushing really hard for this one, as we are bringing Guy J for the very first time to New Zealand but, most importantly, to Waiheke Island, a place where the art, music and culture are very present for everyone compared to other parts of the country,” says Andres.

“We are massively upgrading the sound system in both quantity and especially quality. We are also enlarging our lighting products, which are always a highlight of our shows, plus more surprises we cannot reveal yet, so we will leave that only for the attendees. It will be one for the books, 100 percent guaranteed,” he says.

