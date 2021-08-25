Level 4 lockdown isn’t getting in the way of Waiheke’s red hot property market, with estate agents switching to online auctions and appraisals under new restrictions.

This comes as the island tops prices in the Auckland region with an average asking price of $1,781,200 in July, according to the Trade Me Property Price Index.

In Oneroa alone, the median sales price for July was $1,520,000 – up from $1 million the same time last year according to REINZ statistics.

Ray White property agent Brooke Hamilton said this price growth is echoed in all enclaves of the island, with demand continuing to outstrip supply.

One of Brooke’s listings was brought forward for an online auction last week, attracting 15 bids in the process.

“It was very successful and I think people are more used to doing things online now, so that might be a new norm,” she said. “We had the sellers join us from Sydney, New South Wales, and we had the two buyers, one was from Auckland city and one was from Hamilton. It was actually a great way to host it.

“We brought the auction forward by two weeks because we got a pre-auction offer of $1,350,000 that the overseas owners accepted. With the online auction held three days later and after 15 bids it sold for $1,420,000.”

Since this auction, Brooke has been busy with virtual appraisals on Waiheke.

“This time round, level 4, we know what it involves but it doesn’t seem to be holding up business in real estate,” she said.

“We’re still able to do so much, whether we do video walk-throughs with an owner in their house or they send us photos, you can still do appraisals. The housing market is still very hot and it is absolutely a great time for anyone thinking of selling to sell. How long this lasts we don’t know. Right now, record prices are definitely being achieved.”

This record price growth is happening all over, she says, but buyers look to Waiheke for its unique position. • Liza Hamilton

