‘This is my happy place’

Sandie O’Brien has been hard at work on a new series of striking abstract paintings for a good cause. The artist has teamed up with Rotary and will once again show her artworks at the offices of Bayleys Real Estate in Oneroa in an exhibition culminating in a fundraising auction on 16 June. Sandie’s artworks can be viewed from 29 May.

The collection is being auctioned piece by piece to raise money for the Waiheke Surf Club’s junior programme, Nippers, and other Rotary Youth Programmes. Nippers aims to teach island youth essential beach safety skills so they can grow their confidence in the water while learning to be part of a team.

This is the third time Sandie has donated her art to charity here on Waiheke.

The new series is called Beyond Intention, a name that expresses how Sandie feels about the creation process of the new works.

“My process is a bit different with each painting I paint,” she says. “Sometimes I look back and think ‘how on earth did I do that?’, so it’s all quite experimental.

• Emma Hughes has worked as an artist and photographer on Waiheke for more than 20 years. She can be reached at waihekeartscolumn@gmail.com

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… out Now!!!