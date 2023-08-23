The Sun sets on Surfdale in new Western improv show

Waiheke Comedy is ready and raring to send audiences back in time to when outlaws swaggered into the saloon and good-hearted sheriffs took care of business across five weekly improvised episodes of Butch Kennedy and the Surfdale Kid starting 29 August at Artworks Theatre.

After putting on two memorable ‘stage soap operas’ – Ostenders and Rocky Baywatch – in 2020, Butch Kennedy is the first multi-episode improv show the troupe has done in three years. Taking inspiration from classic Western films, daytime soaps, and real-life news, the show promises to wrap the unpredictable antics of improvised comedy with the excitement of episodic storytelling into one tasty comedy enchilada.

Spanish-speaking theatregoers are also in for a special treat as one of Waiheke Comedy’s newest members, Laura Vera Constan, brings her incredible Spanish sass to the stage en Español.

“Having a performer who can instantly swap between two languages brings a refreshing dynamic to the team and offers a new facet to the story,” says the show’s on-stage director and former troupe regular Zephir Delamore.

