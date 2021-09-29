With the Song and Poetry Thing unable to take place in person at level 3, Waiheke poets share works they would have read this week at the monthly gathering.

Bones, by Julie Biuso

I think about it often

though it’s nearly 40 years ago

And see it so clearly

feel it, even,

As we walked up to the coffin –

you’d reached out for me

and I was supporting your arm

Shrunk in your suit, stooped

chest heaving

You seemed so diminished

Not the father I knew

And then your knees went

under you, buckled, and

you nearly fell, without me

you would have fallen

But I caught you

and righted your fragile body

And even in my own grief –

swallowed deep

I was shocked how your grief

had made you legless

lightweight

in your dark suit

and when I hugged you

I felt your bones

Today as I am vacuuming the threadbare carpet

the metal catches and

scrapes

on old fibres

and strands

Where once there was plushness

and pile

now

there is just

bones

