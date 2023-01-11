Describing herself as an “autodidactic creative”, Jane Vile certainly appears to have made the most of the various creative opportunities that have presented themselves over the years. In fact, it is hard to find an artistic medium she hasn’t tried her hand at, with Jane listing jewellery, clothing design/construction, leather working, sculpture, painting (oils, acrylics and water-colours), mosaic, weaving, photography and pounamu carving as some of her varied artistic offerings.

Her creative journey began when she was just two years old and decided to practise her newly found scissor skills on her mother’s brand new curtains, which had only recently been completed and proudly hung in the window.

