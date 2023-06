The Great Gulf News Trolley Derby is making a return for 2023, bringing back a day of fun, thrills, and hopefully not too many spills.

Former Gulf News editor David Waters, along with the newspaper’s shareholders helped launch the original 1989 Great Gulf News Trolley Derby which was held as a final act of independence by the Waiheke community when the Waiheke County Council was amalgamated into the Auckland City Council in the late 1980s.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out today!