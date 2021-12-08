Michelle Barber talks to Katie Trinkle-Legge about growing up with art “in the blood”, how dog-walking has inspired a new expansive direction and why she enjoys caring for native birds.

If you know Katie Trinkle-Legge’s still life in oil you will see what a masterful painter she is and viewing her work in person is an absolute must as she has an incredible sense of colour and form. She also captures the colours and texture in her recent landscapes which undoubtedly should be seen in person at Space Gallery or in her studio.

Michelle Barber: What’s your background?

Katie Trinkle-Legge: I was born in 1965 in New York but traveled extensively as a child because my father was in the military. I spent most of my childhood summers on Nantucket Island with my grandfather so it was no surprise that I ended up choosing to live on Nantucket full time after graduating from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia in 1988. It was one of the places that felt like a permanent home to me.

I was very fortunate to have landed there before it became totally discovered. The contemporary art scene was just starting to take hold and I was able to begin exhibiting my work with a great gallery.

I met my Kiwi husband Darren while he was traveling and working on Nantucket. We just celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary this November. Crazy how time flies.

We moved to Waiheke in 2010 because we love island life and wanted our son Jake to have a chance at Kiwi life. Prior to Covid I would travel back to Nantucket every year for an exhibition of my work but now I just ship pieces out to my USA galleries.

