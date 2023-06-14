The art of the written word

The Red Shed Art Collective in Palm Beach maintains a scorching pace as the weather cools, with themed exhibitions that change each month. June sees the gallery host a show called Art and Word, Word and Art, which marries the written word with painting, sculpture, printmaking and ceramic works from its ever-growing membership, now numbering over 40.

This column is sharing just a small sample of the many artworks on show… visit the iconic gallery at 74a Palm Road to enjoy the rest between 10am to 4pm each weekend in June.

First up is Anni Chauvel, who has four small, bright works based on a poem by Sam Hunt called What dandelions think. Anni came across the poem when she was scouting for ideas for the exhibition and liked the way the poet celebrated the beautiful yellow colour of the dandelion, normally thought of as “just another weed.”

Anni’s artworks often include flowers and the natural world, and sometimes make use of recycled or found materials.

“I have been interested in the visual arts for many years and have worked in the past as a ceramics decorator and an art and craft and art history teacher,” she says.

• Emma Hughes has worked as an artist and photographer on Waiheke for more than 20 years. She can be reached at waihekeartscolumn@gmail.com

