That’s the spirit – Waiheke distiller best in show

Waiheke Distilling Co has won a raft of awards at the 2023 London Spirits, including a gold medal and Best in Show by Country.

The boutique distiller, based in Cowes Bay Road, entered four spirits, with all receiving medals. Premium botanical vodka Horopito Spice took out a gold medal with a score of 92 out of a possible 100 and scooped the prestigious Best in Show by Country, making it the highest ranked New Zealand spirit in the competition.

The company’s Kawakawa Summer Vodka was awarded a silver medal and Hibiscus Honey Vodka a bronze medal. In the highly competitive gin category, the island distillery’s Red Ruby Gin entry, with its infusion of organic cherry juice was also awarded a bronze medal.

“These awards are internationally recognised as the pinnacle of craft spirits excellence with over 2,000 brands from 80 countries competing, so to take out a gold medal and Best in Show for New Zealand is a huge accolade that will help cement our launch into other export markets,” says Liz Scott, director and distillery co-founder. • Liza Hamilton

