Tantalus Estate restaurant wins major award

Tantalus Estate restaurant has been awarded Best Destination Venue 2023 at Hospitality New Zealand’s Awards for Excellence. The Waiheke restaurant was also announced as a finalist in four categories at the awards ceremony at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel on 28 June.

Owners Carrie and Campbell Aitken say that receiving Hospitality New Zealand’s Best Destination Venue Award after last year’s Metro Magazine’s Best Destination Venue Award is an incredible honour in itself. The recognition also coincides with restaurant’s 10th anniversary last month and adds an extra layer of joy and significance, they say.

“It really is the icing on the cake. This recognition reinforces our vision for Tantalus Estate, and we are immensely grateful to our Tantalus family, our loyal guests and the Waiheke Island community for supporting us through this journey.”

Ten years ago, the couple opened their Waiheke property. Three years later, in 2016, they opened the restaurant’s Alibi Brewer’s Lounge and the Decanter Room.

“We are delighted to see this award as an acknowledgement of our vision to strive for a tantalising experience every time, for every guest”. • Silvia Massa

