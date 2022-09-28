Tantalus Estate has won Best Destination in Metro Magazine’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year. Waiheke restaurants Casita Miro, Te Motu’s The Shed and Three Seven Two also made the magazine’s Yearly 50 Top pick.

Metro judges praised Tantalus Estate and its talented executive chef, Gideon Landman, saying it is “a handsome vineyard restaurant with well-executed, modern New Zealand cooking.

“Executive chef Gideon Landman has been at Tantalus since late 2020 (previously, he was at The French Cafe), and the food has shifted in that time, with the menu celebrating seasonal, local produce and dishes that are representative of modern Aotearoa cooking.”

Tantalus Estate proprietor Carrie Aitken says the win is one for all of Waiheke. “For us, the Best Destination Restaurant is a win for all of us here on the island”. She believes that it also encourages visitors to explore other local businesses, which translates into a boost to the local economy, making Onetangi a fast-growing coveted destination. • Silvia Massa

