Waiheke’s up and coming sixteen-year-old amateur boxer Tama Marshall won his fourth fight over 19-year-old Levi Lewis by unanimous decision at the Auckland Boxing Association’s Ngahura Street stadium on Saturday 4 February. His record now stands at 3-1. In four weeks he will enter the ring again for his fifth bout, which will make him eligible to compete at the Boxing New Zealand Nationals in Tauranga from 4 to 8 July.

Duan Marshall, father and co-coach said it was great to see two young boxers have such a tidy competition, showcasing good skills from both sides. “Tama came out of the red corner confident and even participated in a bit of a stare-down. It was a real attack and defend first round but he had the higher work rate and was the clear winner of the first two minutes,” says Duan. • Sarah Gloyer

