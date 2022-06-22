A community energy resilience symposium at Morra Hall on 17 June brought together speakers and around 60 members of the public to plan a pathway to a carbon-zero Waiheke. The symposium also aimed to increase activity and awareness regarding climate-change management.

The speakers, from different areas of the energy and sustainability sectors, talked about key issues needed to bring lasting change to the island’s energy dependence.

Documents tabled for discussion at a recent Waiheke Local Board workshop included plans to realise “the first thriving carbon-positive and resilient community” in the country. It said the focus was now to “catalyse and accelerate climate action, acknowledge and showcase what’s already happening and build on and extend”.

