Auckland Member of Parliament Chlöe Swarbrick called for the inclusion of more youth in politics when she visited Waiheke High School on Monday 27 March.

Chlöe introduced herself as the Green Party Auckland MP and the youngest MP to enter parliament in 43 years. She first ran – and lost – aged 22, then was voted in at 23. Now aged 28, she is still the youngest MP. “That’s an indictment of our political system and it really needs to be fixed,” she said to her receptive audience.

After speaking at the morning assembly, she toured the school and met the sustainability group. Two of her supporters, otherwise unrelated to the school, sponsored solar panels. The panels are part of the school’s bid to get off the grid and hopefully put power back into the community in the future.

• Sarah Gloyer

