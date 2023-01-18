Waiheke’s Brent Hutchieson competed in the New Zealand surfing Championships held last week at Piha Beach. From 8 to 14 January more than 440 board riders from around the country challenged each other in 32 divisions ranging from under 14s through to over 60s.

In the over 45s category Brent made it through the first round and into the quarter finals. “The waves on Wednesday were big and it was pretty stormy but for the next day’s quarter finals they cleaned up while remaining solid in size. It was amazing to be back amoungst it and I was stoked to make it as far as I did in such a good field,” says the former New Zealand open grade number one.

