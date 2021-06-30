Waiheke High School students would like to give a shout-out to all the workplaces that opened their doors last week for career taster days.

Year 12 and 13 students were taken under wing by a host of professionals and tradespeople to sample careers from early education to car repair, and law and politics to eco-tourism.

The school was grateful to have so many island businesses take on students, including Ostend Medical Centre, Waiheke Health Trust, Ahi Pao, St John’s Ambulance, Te Huruhi Primary School, Tots on the Rock, Beginnings Early Learning, Waiheke WOF Centre, Wisca, Gulf News and more.

Waiheke High School careers advisor Tanique Deacon also worked hard to secure work placements off-island with Air New Zealand, Courts of New Zealand and New Zealand Police.

Head girl Teeana Kara was grateful for the chance to explore her career goals with Waiheke Physiotherapy.

“The career taster day was so much fun, Ingrid and the team welcomed me and were super friendly,” she told Gulf News. “I have been thinking of becoming a physiotherapist for a while now, so being put into that role for the day really allowed me to gain experience and find out if it might be something I would enjoy as a job.

“I was able to sit in on patient visits and also go on home visits. It was so enjoyable and has really helped me know what I want to do for my future career.”

Liam Wolmarans spent the day with Belton Waiheke to explore his career options.

“It was pleasant and insightful,” he said. “The taster day has done more to inform my decision on what to do than any in-school experience I have had. “Being able to work hand-in-hand with employees and actually experiencing what it’s like to work at Belton’s is irreplaceable.” • Katie Hamilton (on a career taster at Gulf News)