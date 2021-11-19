Te Huruhi School is buzzing after receiving gold in an environmental program awarded to schools that have achieved sustainability or “green” targets.

Enviroschools is an environmental action-based programme where young people are empowered to design and lead sustainability projects in their schools, neighbourhoods and country.

Remarkably, the result was achieved despite the physical absence of students due to lockdown restrictions, and the school is the first in the region to achieve the status via a virtual forum.

“It is amazing. We are very, very proud, especially in these times,” acting principal Phil Wainwright said. “Te Huruhi School is the first to achieve green-gold online.”

Read the full story in the latest Gulf News – out now!