Seventeen-year-old boxer Tama Marshall’s record now stands at four wins to two losses after a controversial split decision defeat last week. The Waiheke fighter came up against Takarua Edwards on Thursday in the 63.5kg division at the Boxing New Zealand National Championships held at Tauranga from 3 to 8 July. Edwards progressed through to the finals where he was beaten by eventual champion Sonny Morini.

To get to the national championships, Tama was nominated by coach Doug Viney and then selected by Boxing New Zealand.

Tama is disappointed by the loss but says it’s good experience and he will now focus on the North Island Golden Gloves competition on 20 to 22 October at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue. He is focusing on being selected to join Boxing New Zealand’s development squad, a pathway to represent Aotearoa internationally, including at the Commonwealth and Olympic games. • Sarah Gloyer