Space Art Gallery is inviting patrons, clients, supporters, artists and the Waiheke community to attend its 10th anniversary celebrations on Saturday 25 March.

A decade ago, after an extensive refurbishment, it opened as an exclusive commercial art gallery, established as a collective with eight members working on a roster.

“We all want to thank the local community for their continued support over the last 10 years, our loyal clients and followers, people taking their friends and visitors to the gallery and tour operators bringing us their clients. You all have made it possible for us to progress and thrive,” says sculptor and Space Art Gallery member Olivier Duhamel.

“You have not seen Waiheke if you have not been at Space,” he says.

