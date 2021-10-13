Michelle Barber talks to Agata Christi about growing up in Poland and the inspiration that’s led to a split between her realistic and surreal-symbolic art.

I enjoy the whimsy and imagination of Agata Christi’s painting and large scale mural work. Before lockdown, Agata’s piece Clear Comprehension was featured in July’s Waiheke Community Art Gallery Member’s Show but you might also recognise her work as a graphic designer and signmaker/window painter because her work is dotted around the island.

Michelle Barber: What’s your background?

Agata Christi: I come from an artistic Polish family. My father was a carver and antique furniture restorer, and my mother is a weaving artist and textile designer. Both my parents worked from home and I have witnessed their creations since childhood. I moved to art high school in Krakow, Poland, where I attended for five years. This shift had a huge impact on me as I suddenly had access to all the great cultural life I was seeking: galleries, museums, theatre and a music scene. I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow, with a master’s degree from the Faculty of Graphic Art and Design. Changing my place of residence and travelling also shaped my views and style. After graduation, I moved to Amsterdam in The Netherlands and worked for an amazing interior design studio called D/Dock. Working there and living in Amsterdam opened up a new world of good design and allowed me to see the works of international artists as well as meeting different cultures. Since then, my four years of travel between Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand has further stimulated my perception.

