Just because Waiheke’s Native Bird Rescue spent a month dialing down its intake doesn’t mean those running the show weren’t still… well, running pretty fast.

Karen Saunders says the month of reduced services “flew by in a blur of focused productivity”.

“We hadn’t planned on admitting so many birds but the kororā and the kererū kept coming in, so it was much busier than anticipated,” she tells Gulf News.

The month started off with the release of two pied shags, one from the marina construction area and one from just around the corner at the Eslin Rd reserve.

TV3’s The Project were on hand to film the release and cover the plight of the kororā in what Karen describes as “the environmental destruction of our bay due to the marina development”.