Small Sculpture Prize winners announced

Auckland artist Juliana Duran was earlier this month announced the winner of the 2022 Small Sculpture Prize at the Waiheke Community Art Gallery for her work Petrified Primordial Landscape.

The work is described as a symbolic vindication of the artist’s Latin-American roots.

“It speaks of hybrid experiences that today show more relevance from my own migrant status in a country that is also going through other forms of hybridisation. It’s a rescue of a sense of identity and belonging,” says Duran.

Commenting on the works selected for the exhibition, Dr Kriselle Baker said the theme of fragility obvious in many of the works submitted in 2022 reflected the global difficulties of the past couple of years. That theme had underpinned her selection of works for the prize exhibition. A total of 28 works by 14 finalists were selected for the exhibition from 60 submissions.

Sponsored by Perpetual Guardian in association with Te Motu Vineyard, the $3000 prize is the only award for small sculpture in New Zealand.

