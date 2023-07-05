Waiheke’s women’s a cappella choir Sister Shout will hold a women-only workshop for those interested in joining the group on 16 July at 2pm at Palm Beach Hall.

The workshop will include a slow introduction to voice work, helping those who join to find their comfortable pitch range and learn how to sing a song together in harmony.

There will be refreshments, a chance to ask questions about the choir and the chance to meet some of the other choir members.

Sister Shout member and tenor Jenny Mason, who has been a member of the choir for about eight years, says she was always part of a choir when she was at school, but it was only when she went back to singing as an adult that she realised how much she had missed it.

“Music is a great way to connect with others, and choral singing is wonderful because you have the support of the other singers. When you are in harmony with each other it’s quite magical,” says Jenny.

“I am always happier when I’m making music, and it’s been a great way to meet people on the island and be involved in the community,” she says. • Silvia Massa

