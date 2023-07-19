Clergy, politicians, business owners, mana whenua, academics and families struggling to afford ferry tickets gathered at Mātiatia on Sunday to make a stand against crippling prices and poor service on Waiheke ferries.

“I can’t afford to go to hospital”, “We’re a community, not a holiday destination” and “Shipwrecked on Waiheke” were among the messages painted on protester’s placards.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick joined Waiheke Local Board acting chairperson Bianca Ranson and several others in a flotilla of kayaks, holding up placards for incoming ferry passengers to see.

